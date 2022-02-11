Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Cut by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $75.76 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

