Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Valvoline Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,773 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

