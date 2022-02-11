Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Boosted by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE FRC opened at $176.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
