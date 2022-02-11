Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,183. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
About Qiagen
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qiagen (QGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.