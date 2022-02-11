Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,183. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

