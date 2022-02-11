Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,016 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

