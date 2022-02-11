Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $379,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $190.95 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.