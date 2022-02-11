Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $417,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

