Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.39 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

