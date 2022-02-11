Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

