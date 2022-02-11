Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,386 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

