Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $177.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

