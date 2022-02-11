Quarterhill’s (QTRH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$267.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

