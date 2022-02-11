RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,770,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,194,000. Acumen Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,629,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,778,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABOS stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
