RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,052,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,679,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 11.18% of RxSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RxSight stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. RxSight Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

RxSight Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.