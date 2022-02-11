RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 423,616 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 423,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

