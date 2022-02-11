RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $519.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.