Radio Caca Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $430.86 million and $51.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.50 or 0.07109803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,462.46 or 1.00181405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006383 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,985,506,781 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

