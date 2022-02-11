Rajesh A. Aji Sells 6,387 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BILL opened at $252.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

