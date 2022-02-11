Rally (RLY) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Rally has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $569.14 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.26 or 0.06863327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.91 or 0.99950058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006152 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,135,671 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars.

