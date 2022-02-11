Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

RMYHY remained flat at $$11.24 during midday trading on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

