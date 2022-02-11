Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
RMYHY remained flat at $$11.24 during midday trading on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.