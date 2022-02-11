Randolph Altschuler Sells 13,011 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

