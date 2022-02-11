Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

