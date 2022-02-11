Raymond James Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$62.50 Price Target

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$62.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.27.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$7.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.55. 239,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,675. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.85. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

