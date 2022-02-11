Raymond James Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

ECN stock opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.42.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

