Raymond James Lowers Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $80.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

