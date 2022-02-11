Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.24

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.24 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,363. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Raymond James by 55.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

