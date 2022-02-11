Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

1/27/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The company’s long-term deals with state-run companies and integrated firms are major positives. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, the company expects to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services as increasing commodity prices is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Also, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. Consequently, Schlumberger is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

1/26/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $38.00 to $45.00.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $43.00.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,524,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

