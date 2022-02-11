Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

RKT opened at GBX 5,883 ($79.55) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,980.26. The firm has a market cap of £42.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

