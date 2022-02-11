Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

RKT opened at GBX 5,833 ($78.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,202.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,980.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The company has a market cap of £41.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

