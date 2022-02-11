Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Trading Down 22.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) shares traded down 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

