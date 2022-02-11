Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.64. 15,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

