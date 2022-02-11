Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

RRX traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

