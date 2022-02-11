Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.720-$3.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,872. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

