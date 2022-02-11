Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $728.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $754.00 to $728.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $45.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $58.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $618.22 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.