Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group incurred fourth-quarter adjusted operating loss of 56 cents per share. Results were negatively impacted by higher COVID-19 claim costs. However, it has been benefiting from its niche position in reinsurance markets, mix of organic and transactional opportunities, and a strong international footprint. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. However, high expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022.”

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

