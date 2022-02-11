Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Telefônica Brasil worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VIV stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.