Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

