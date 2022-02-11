Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.31 Million Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $802.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

