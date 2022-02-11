Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Plains GP worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.