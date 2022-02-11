Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

