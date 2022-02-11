Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $460,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

