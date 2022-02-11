Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

