Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Micro Focus International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFGP. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MFGP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

