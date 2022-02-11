Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares valued at $1,564,632. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

