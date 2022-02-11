Reviewing Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 10.01% 34.31% 10.62%

This table compares Allbirds and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter’s $3.02 billion 1.32 $109.72 million $7.77 12.13

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allbirds and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Carter’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 106.25%. Carter’s has a consensus target price of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Carter’s.

Summary

Carter’s beats Allbirds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

