Reviewing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 14.33 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -2.64 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.71) -1.77

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.95%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 586.47%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Cabaletta Bio N/A -38.73% -36.95%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

