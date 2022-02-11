Reviewing Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) & International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Debenhams alerts:

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and International Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and International Zeolite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 International Zeolite $400,000.00 16.36 -$590,000.00 ($0.02) -8.50

International Zeolite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Debenhams. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Debenhams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A International Zeolite -175.73% N/A -63.67%

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.