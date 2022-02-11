Reviewing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fairfax Financial and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $705.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.65 $218.40 million $121.28 4.22 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

