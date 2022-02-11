Reviewing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 455.16%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -162.84% -1,278.55% -63.08% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 3.83 -$46.80 million ($0.30) -1.40 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.58

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVR Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.