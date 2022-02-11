Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. 1,174,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

